Eagles Sign OT Jarrid Williams

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday that they’ve signed OT Jarrid Williams to a contract.
Practice Squad: Eagles have signed T Jarrid Williams. pic.twitter.com/CNKDsNNpPH
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 16, 2022
Williams wound up going undrafted out of Miami back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Eagles.
Philadelphia waived Williams in July and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.
Williams has yet to appear in an NFL game.
