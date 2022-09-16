Eagles Sign OT Jarrid Williams

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday that they’ve signed OT Jarrid Williams to a contract.

Practice Squad: Eagles have signed T Jarrid Williams. pic.twitter.com/CNKDsNNpPH — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 16, 2022

Williams wound up going undrafted out of Miami back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Eagles.

Philadelphia waived Williams in July and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

Williams has yet to appear in an NFL game.