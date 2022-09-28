Eagles Sign OT Roderick Johnson To Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Wednesday they have signed OT Roderick Johnson to the practice squad.

Eagles have signed T Roderick Johnson to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/qxm332ByLC — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 28, 2022

He takes the spot of OT Le’Raven Clark who was signed away by the Titans.

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:

WR Devon Allen RB Kennedy Brooks WR Deon Cain S Andre Chachere WR Britain Covey LB Christian Elliss CB Mario Goodrich DE Matt Leo (international) TE Noah Togiai OL Cameron Tom DT Marvin Wilson LB Davion Taylor DB Mac McCain TE Dalton Keene WR Auden Tate OL Jarrid Williams OT Roderick Johnson

Johnson, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. Cleveland actually traded up to get Johnson in the draft before waiving him a year later.

The Texans later claimed Johnson off of waivers only to release him coming out of the preseason in 2018. Not long after, Johnson signed on to the Texans’ practice squad, where he stayed for most of that season, then spent the 2019 season on the team’s active roster.

Houston declined to tender Johnson a restricted offer before re-signing him to a one-year deal in 2020. In 2021, the Texans re-signed Johnson to a one-year, $1.1 million deal but waived him in August.

Johnson caught on with the Dolphins practice squad and spent most of the season there before being released. The Chiefs signed him to the practice squad late in the season and brought him back on a futures deal for 2022 before releasing him coming out of the preseason.

For his career, Johnson has been active in 29 games and made six starts, all for the Texans.