Eagles Sign RB Kennedy Brooks To Futures Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that they’ve signed RB Kennedy Brooks to a futures contract for the 2023 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Eagles:

OT Julian Good-Jones DB Tristin McCollum RB Kennedy Brooks

Brooks, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Eagles.

Philadelphia opted to waive Brooks coming out of the preseason, but later added him to their practice squad. He was eventually released in November.

During his four-year college career at Oklahoma, Brooks rushed for 3,320 yards on 472 carries (7 YPC) to go along with 29 receptions for 209 yards receiving and 31 total touchdowns over the course of 37 games.