Eagles Sign RB Tyrion Davis-Price To Futures Contract

By
Tony Camino
-

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed RB Tyrion Davis-Price to a reserve/futures contract, according to his agency

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Davis-Price, 23, was drafted in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. He was waived in December of 2023 before joining the Niners’ practice squad.

In 2023, Davis-Price appeared in one game and rushed six times for 21 yards (3.5 YPA) and scored one rushing touchdown. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply