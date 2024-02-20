Eagles Sign RB Tyrion Davis-Price To Futures Contract

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed RB Tyrion Davis-Price to a reserve/futures contract, according to his agency.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Davis-Price, 23, was drafted in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. He was waived in December of 2023 before joining the Niners’ practice squad.

In 2023, Davis-Price appeared in one game and rushed six times for 21 yards (3.5 YPA) and scored one rushing touchdown.