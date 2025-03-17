Eagles Sign RT Lane Johnson To One-Year Extension

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday that they’ve signed RT Lane Johnson to a one-year contract extension through the 2027 season.

Paving the Lane for another year 😤 We’ve agreed to terms with Lane Johnson on a one-year contract extension through 2027.@Toyota | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/O4kwFgQcle — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 17, 2025

Adam Schefter reports that Johnson’s reworked contract includes $8 million added over the next two years and an additional $30 million of guarantees. Johnson now stands to make $48 million over the next two seasons with $40 million in total guarantees.

Johnson, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He had one year remaining on his four-year, $19.853 million rookie contract when the Eagles elected to sign him to a five-year extension worth $56.26 million back in 2016.

The Eagles opted to sign Johnson to a four-year, $72 million extension that included $54.595 million guaranteed in 2019. Johnson was set to make base salaries of $7 million and $14.155 million over the next two years of his deal when he signed another one-year extension last offseason.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in and started 15 games at right tackle for the Eagles.