Eagles Sign WR Auden Tate To PS, Cut CB Mac McCain

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have signed WR Auden Tate to their practice squad and released CB Mac McCain in a corresponding move.

Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:

  1. WR Devon Allen
  2. RB Kennedy Brooks
  3. LB Christian Elliss
  4. CB Mario Goodrich
  5. DE Matt Leo (international)
  6. TE Noah Togiai
  7. OL Cameron Tom
  8. DT Marvin Wilson
  9. LB Davion Taylor
  10. OL Jarrid Williams (Injured)
  11. OT Roderick Johnson
  12. G Tyrese Robinson
  13. WR Greg Ward
  14. DE Tarron Jackson
  15. DB Javelin Guidry
  16. OT Fred Johnson
  17. DB Marquise Blair
  18. WR Auden Tate

Tate, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals out of Florida State back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,529,072 contract with Cincinnati. 

The Falcons signed Tate to a one-year deal for the 2022 season but was released before the season. He’s bounced on and off the Eagles’ practice squad. 

In 2021, Tate appeared in seven games for the Bengals, recording three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply