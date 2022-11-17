Eagles Sign WR Auden Tate To PS, Cut CB Mac McCain

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have signed WR Auden Tate to their practice squad and released CB Mac McCain in a corresponding move.
Practice squad: Eagles have signed WR Auden Tate and released CB Mac McCain. pic.twitter.com/STiLpH5mXP
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 17, 2022
Philadelphia’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Devon Allen
- RB Kennedy Brooks
- LB Christian Elliss
- CB Mario Goodrich
- DE Matt Leo (international)
- TE Noah Togiai
- OL Cameron Tom
- DT Marvin Wilson
- LB Davion Taylor
- OL Jarrid Williams (Injured)
- OT Roderick Johnson
- G Tyrese Robinson
- WR Greg Ward
- DE Tarron Jackson
- DB Javelin Guidry
- OT Fred Johnson
- DB Marquise Blair
- WR Auden Tate
Tate, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals out of Florida State back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,529,072 contract with Cincinnati.
The Falcons signed Tate to a one-year deal for the 2022 season but was released before the season. He’s bounced on and off the Eagles’ practice squad.
In 2021, Tate appeared in seven games for the Bengals, recording three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.
