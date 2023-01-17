Eagles Sign WR Tyrie Cleveland To Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Tuesday that they’ve signed WR Tyrie Cleveland to their practice squad.

Here’s the Eagles’ updated practice squad:

Cleveland, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.37 million contract with Denver but was waived a year later.

Since then, Cleveland has been on and off of the Broncos’ practice squad.

In 2022, Cleveland appeared in six games for the Broncos and caught two passes for 28 yards receiving and no touchdowns.