Eagles Signed G Kenyon Green To 53-Man Roster, WR Terrace Marshall To PS

The Eagles announced on Sunday that they have signed G Kenyon Green to their 53-man roster on Sunday.

We’ve signed OL Kenyon Green to the active roster and WR Terrace Marshall to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/QwK2cGaLFa — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 31, 2025

Green takes the place of OL Willie Lampkin, who was recently placed on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, the team also signed WR Terrace Marshall to their practice squad.

Green, 24, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M. He was a consensus All-American in 2021 and 2020, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021, and second-team All-SEC in 2020. The Texans used the No. 15 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He is entering the final year of a four-year, $15,953,416 rookie contract that includes an $8,782,485 signing bonus. Houston traded Green and a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Eagles in March 2025 for S C.J. Gardner-Johnson and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

In 2024, Green appeared in 12 games for the Texans with nine starts at left guard.