Eagles Sign CB Javelin Guidry To Practice Squad, Release WR Deon Cain

Mike Garafolo notes that per his agents, the Eagles are signing CB Javelin Guidry to their practice squad.

The Eagles confirmed the move and announced WR Deon Cain was cut in a corresponding move.

Practice squad: Eagles have signed CB Javelin Guidry and released WR Deon Cain. pic.twitter.com/XnYpAE1utc — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 31, 2022

Guidry, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Utah back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets before being waived coming out of the preseason.

The Cardinals later claimed Guidry off waivers before cutting him and bringing him back to the practice squad, at which point he was claimed by Las Vegas. The Raiders then opted to cut him loose.

In 2022, Guidry has appeared in four games for the Raiders but has recorded no stats.