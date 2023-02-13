Eagles Signing CB Mario Goodrich To Futures Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing CB Mario Goodrich to a futures deal, according to his agency.

Congratulations to @gsefootball client @_MG3__ on signing a futures contract with @Eagles — David Canter (@davidcanter) February 14, 2023

Goodrich, 23, wound up signing a three-year rookie contract that included $217,000 fully-guaranteed with the Eagles after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Eagles waived Goodrich before the start of the season and later added him back on to their practice squad.

Goodrich has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Throughout his four-year career at Clemson, Goodrich appeared in a total of 31 games and accrued 39 tackles, including .5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 15 passes defended, one fumble recovery and one touchdown