Eagles Signing DB Marquise Blair To Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing DB Marquise Blair to their practice squad on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Blair, 25, was a second-round pick by the Seahawks out of Utah in 2019. He was in the final year of his four-year, $6.2 million contract with Seattle when the Seahawks waived him coming out of the preseason.

Blair missed the majority of the 2021 season with a torn ACL. The Panthers later signed him to their active roster.

The Panthers opted to release Blair from their practice squad last week.

In 2022, Blair has appeared in three games for the Panthers.