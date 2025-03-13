Eagles Signing DE Josh Uche

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Eagles are signing former Chiefs DE Josh Uche to a one-year deal.

Uche, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2020 out of Michigan. He played out the final year of his four-year deal worth $5,389,336 with a signing bonus of $1,479,517 with New England.

Uche was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2024 when he returned to the Patriots on a one-year deal.

The Chiefs acquired Uche in October 2024 for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

In 2024, Uche appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and Chiefs, recording 23 total tackles and two sacks.