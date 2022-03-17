Eagles Signing GM Howie Roseman To Three-Year Extension

According to Jimmy Kempski, the Eagles are giving GM Howie Roseman a three-year extension.

After helping build Philadelphia’s first-ever Super Bowl win, Roseman and the Eagles hit a rough patch just a few years later, which resulted in HC Doug Pederson being fired and QB Carson Wentz being traded.

But the Eagles made the playoffs last season in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year, so their and Roseman’s arrow seems like it’s pointing up.

Roseman is now under contract through 2025.

Roseman, 47, began working for the Eagles as a salary cap analyst back in 2000. Since then, Roseman has held a number of positions including GM and executive VP of football operations.

Under Roseman, the Eagles have produced a record of 100-92-1 and six playoff appearances, which includes a Super Bowl title in 2017.