Eagles Signing K Jake Elliott To Four-Year, $24M Extension

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they’ve re-signed K Jake Elliott to a four-year extension on Wednesday.

Adam Schefter reports Elliott is receiving a four-year, $24 million extension.

Elliott, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.677 million contract, but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad.

The Eagles signed Elliott to their practice squad a few weeks later and re-signed him to a one-year, $645,000 deal for the 2019 season. Later that year, he signed a five-year, $19.3 million extension with Philadelphia and just concluded the final year of his deal.

In 2023, Elliott appeared in all 17 games and made 30 of 32 field goal attempts (93.8 percent) to go along with 45 of 46 extra points.