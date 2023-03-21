Eagles Signing LB Nicholas Morrow

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles are signing LB Nicholas Morrow to a contract.

He’d gotten some interest from Dallas this offseason as well. Morrow fits the type Philadelphia usually looks for at linebacker — cheap and reliable.

Funny enough, he’ll be competing to replace LB T.J. Edwards in Philadelphia as Edwards goes to Chicago to take over for Morrow.

Morrow, 27, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of back in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.66 million rookie contract and re-signed to a one-year restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season.

Las Vegas re-signed him to another one-year deal in 2021, but he missed the entire season due to a foot injury.

The Bears signed Morrow to a one-year contract last year.

In 2022, Morrow appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 116 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one interception and two pass defenses.