Eagles Signing OT Le’Raven Clark

According to Mike Garafolo, the Eagles are signing OT Le’Raven Clark.

The former Colts backup will add some additional depth to the offensive line in Philadelphia. He’s coming off a torn Achilles late last season, though.

Clark, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.14 million contract that included a $733,732 signing bonus before returning to the Colts in 2020.

Clark was once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Clark appeared in 12 games for the Colts, making three starts for them at left tackle.