Eagles Signing QB Joe Flacco

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing QB Joe Flacco to a contract on Tuesday, according to his agency.

Adam Schefter reports that Flacco receives a one-year, $3.5 million contract fully guaranteed that can increase up to $7.5 million with incentives.

Flacco first met with the 49ers before traveling to visit with the Eagles in recent days. He’ll get an opportunity to back up Jalen Hurts in 2021.

Flacco, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2008. The Broncos agreed to trade a 2019 fourth-round pick to the Ravens for Flacco last year.

Flacco was in the fourth year of a six-year, $125 million contract that contained $44 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $20.25 million for 2020 when Denver released him with a failed physical designation last offseason.

He signed a one-year contract worth $1.5 million worth up to $4.5 million with the Jets last year.

In 2020, Flacco appeared in five games and recorded 74 completions on 134 pass attempts (55.2 percent) for 864 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions.