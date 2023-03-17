Eagles Signing QB Marcus Mariota

Adam Schefter reports that Former veteran QB Marcus Mariota has reached an agreement with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year, $5 million deal worth up to $8 million.

The Eagles just lost Gardner Minshew to the Colts and Mariota was arguably the best available option.

It’s worth mentioning that signing Mariota to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2024 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Mariota, 29, is a former No. 2 overall pick of the Titans back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $24.214 million rookie contract that was fully guaranteed.

The Titans picked up Mariota’s fifth-year option worth $20.922 million for the 2019 season. They declined to re-sign him as an unrestricted free agent after he lost the starting job, though, and he ultimately agreed to a two-year contract with the Raiders worth $17.6 million.

After playing out his deal in Las Vegas, Mariota signed a two-year deal with the Falcons in 2022. Atlanta opted to release him earlier in the week.

In 2022, Mariota started 13 games for the Falcons and completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 2,219 yards receiving, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions to go along with 438 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

