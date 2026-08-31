Eagles Signing RB Jaydon Blue To Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue to their practice squad, according to Adam Schefter.

Blue was a surprise cut from the Cowboys and still has a lot of potential given the opportunity.

Blue, 22, was a four-star recruit who committed to Texas. He declared for the draft after three seasons.

The Cowboys selected him in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $4.627 million with a $427,068 signing bonus.

In 2025, Blue appeared in five games for the Cowboys and rushed 38 times for 129 yards (3.4 YPC) and one touchdown. He caught his only target for five yards.