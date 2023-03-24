Eagles Signing RT Lane Johnson To One-Year, $33.445M Extension

Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles are signing RT Lane Johnson to a one-year, $33.445 million contract extension, including $30 million guaranteed.

Johnson is now under contract through the 2026 season.

This move lowers Johnson’s $24.2 million cap figure for the 2023 season and in turn creates $9.4 million of cap room for the team.

Johnson, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He had one year remaining on his four-year, $19.853 million rookie contract when the Eagles elected to sign him to a five-year extension worth $56.26 million back in 2016.

The Eagles opted to sign Johnson to a four-year, $72 million extension that included $54.595 million guaranteed in 2019. Johnson is set to make base salaries of $7 million and $14.155 million over the next two years of his deal.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in 15 games for the Eagles, starting all of them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 7 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.