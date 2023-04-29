Eagles Signing UDFA Clemson WR Joseph Ngata

Tom Pelissero reports that the Eagles are signing UDFA Clemson WR Joseph Ngata.

Ngata, 22, appeared in 39 games during his college career at Clemson University.

During his four seasons at Clemson, Ngata caught 88 passes for 1,267 yards and six touchdowns.

We will have more on the Eagles and their undrafted free agent signings as they become available.