Eagles Signing Wake Forest QB Jamie Newman

According to Tom Pelissero, the Eagles are signing undrafted Wake Forest and Georgia QB Jamie Newman.

Newman, 23, was a one-year starter at Wake Forest and earned an honorable mention for All-ACC in 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season.

During his three-year college career at Wake Forest, Newman completed 60.5 percent of his pass attempts for 3,959 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. He also rushed 245 times for 826 yards and 10 touchdowns in 20 career games.