Eagles Signing WR A.J. Brown To Four-Year, $100M Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing WR A.J. Brown to a four-year, $100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport.
The Eagles acquired Brown for first- and third-round picks.
Brown is a huge addition for the Eagles’ offense. He should be a great fit opposite of DeVonta Smith.
It makes sense that the Eagles moved quickly to get a long-term deal done with Brown, considering that he was going to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.
Brown, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He’s was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.
In 2021, Brown appeared in 13 games for the Titans and caught 63 passes for 869 yards receiving and five touchdowns to go along with 10 yards rushing.
