Eagles To Rest Starters In Week 18 Including RB Saquon Barkley

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles plan to rest starters in Week 18 against the Giants, including RB Saquon Barkley.

That means Barkley will finish the year 100 yards shy of the all-time single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards set by Eric Dickerson years ago.

Barkley is having an amazing individual season and the chance to set the record against his former team is a big reason this was even a discussion, as the Eagles are the No. 2 seed in the NFC and have their sights set on a Super Bowl.

With no bye and no chance at the No. 1 seed, the chance to rest starters this week is a valuable one for the Eagles.

Barkley, 27, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus when the Giants picked up his fifth-year option.

Barkley’s fifth-year option cost the Giants $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was franchised at a sum of $10.09 million fully guaranteed.

The Giants allowed Barkley to walk in 2023 and he signed a three-year, $37.75 million contract with the Eagles.

In 2024, Barkley appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and rushed for 2,005 yards on 345 attempts with 13 touchdowns to go along with 33 receptions on 43 targets for 278 yards receiving and two more touchdowns.