Former Eagles DE Brandon Graham is ’90 Percent’ Retired

Longtime Eagles DE Brandon Graham officially announced his retirement last month, but he didn’t completely close the door on a return a few weeks later.

Appearing on the Up & Adams Show, Graham talked about being “90 percent retired” and said the other 10 percent comes from his desire to keep up with his training.

“I’m 90 percent retired,” Graham said. “The 10 is how much I want to continue to train the way I’m training. . . . Training to train for a game is different, but I haven’t really changed that yet. I just want to go out there and speed it up to whereI wanna look good and make sure that I’m staying fit and while I’m still rehabbing my arm and making sure that when I do retire, I’m staying in the habit of that, because a lot of guys tell me that when you leave, you’ve gotta make sure you stay in the habit of working out.”

Following 15 seasons in Philadelphia, Graham isn’t quite ready to rule out a last run in the NFL.

Graham, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $26 million contract before agreeing to a three-year deal worth $40 million with Philadelphia in 2019.

Graham was in the final year of his contract when he agreed to a one-year contract worth $6 million last year. He returned to Philadelphia on a one-year contract this past March.

In his career, Graham played 15 seasons for the Eagles. He recorded 487 total tackles, 126 tackles for loss, 76.5 sacks, 22 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and 11 passes defended. He was a two-time Super Bowl champ and one-time Pro Bowl selection.