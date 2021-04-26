Eagles, Vikings & Patriots Exploring Trade Into Top 10

According to Tom Pelissero, the Eagles, Vikings and Patriots have been calling teams in the top ten exploring a potential move up the board.

Pelissero says Eagles GM Howie Roseman is always pretty active calling about every pick to gauge the market, so it’s not necessarily unusual that he’s calling.

As for the Vikings, Pelissero reports they could be eyeing making a short move up for one of the top offensive tackles if they fall to the back half of the top ten picks.

Finally, Pelissero relayed that the teams who have received calls from the Patriots believe New England is eyeing Ohio State QB Justin Fields if he slips out of the top five.

Pelissero notes the Panthers and Lions at No. 7 and No. 8 would make sense for the Patriots to get ahead of the Broncos, who pick No. 9 and are seen as needing a quarterback.

Fields is projected to be one of the top quarterbacks available in this class and could end up being a top-three pick when all is said and done.

During his junior season at Ohio State, Fields completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 2,100 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in eight starts. He also rushed 81 times for 382 yards and five more touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the draft this week as the news is available.