Eagles Waive LB Davion Taylor

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have waived LB Davion Taylor to make room for QB Ian Book, claimed off waivers from the Saints.

Eagles have claimed QB Ian Book and waived LB Davion Taylor.

Taylor was a former third-round pick entering his third season but has struggled to produce so far. The Eagles apparently ran out of patience.

Taylor, 23, was drafted by the Eagles in the third round out of Colorado in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4.313 million that included an $832,292 signing bonus.

In 2021, Taylor appeared in nine games for the Eagles and recorded 39 total tackles and two forced fumbles. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 68 linebacker out of 84 qualifying players.