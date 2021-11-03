Eagles Waive LB Eric Wilson

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Wednesday they have waived LB Eric Wilson.

Wilson was a healthy scratch in Week 8 despite being signed to start this offseason, so this doesn’t come as a big surprise.

Wilson, 27, was signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.66 million contract after making the final roster each of his first three seasons.

The Vikings brought Wilson back on a second-round restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season. He signed with the Eagles on a one-year deal for 2021.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded 43 total tackles, one interception and one pass deflection.