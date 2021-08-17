Eagles Waive Three Including RB Kerryon Johnson With Injury Designation

The Eagles announced they have waived RB Kerryon Johnson with an injury designation.

Philadelphia also waived OT Casey Tucker and C Luke Juriga with injury designations as they trimmed the roster to 85 players.

All three will revert to Philadelphia’s injured reserve list if unclaimed.

Johnson, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $6,503,698 rookie contract that included a $2,809,960 signing bonus.

Detroit waived Johnson earlier this summer and he was claimed by the Eagles.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and rushed for 181 yards on 52 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 19 receptions for 187 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.