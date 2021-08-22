Eagles Waive WR Jhamon Ausbon & DB Lavert Hill

The Philadelphia Eagles officially placed WR Jhamon Ausbon and DB Lavert Hill on waivers Sunday.

It’s worth mentioning that NFL teams have until Tuesday to cut their rosters down to 80 players.

Ausbon, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Texas A&M. He later signed a three-year rookie contract worth $2.435 million with the Eagles this offseason.

During his career at Texas A&M, Ausbon appeared in 24 games catching 147 passes for 1,818 yards and eight touchdowns.