Eagles Waived TE Jack Stoll

The Eagles announced on Tuesday that they have waived TE Jack Stoll from their active roster.

Stoll, 26, went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2021 before catching on with the Eagles. He made the team as an undrafted free agent, the only undrafted free agent to do so that season.

He has been on the Eagles’ main roster ever since, missing just one game in the last three seasons. The Giants signed him to a one-year deal this offseason, but he was among their final roster cuts and rejoined the Eagles.

In 2024, Stoll has appeared in four games for the Eagles and caught two passes for 10 yards.