Eagles Waived WR Xavier Gipson

The Eagles announced on Sunday that they are waiving WR Xavier Gipson after he was claimed by the team back in September.

Gipson, 24, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of S.F. Austin following the 2023 NFL Draft. He made the team as a rookie and each of his first three years, but was waived following Week 1 this year.

The Giants later claimed Gipson off waivers from the Jets but cut him ahead of Week 3.

In 2025, Gipson has appeared in six games and caught two passes for six yards. As a returner, he has brought back six punts for 67 yards and seven kicks for 177 yards.