Eagles Won’t Trade WR A.J. Brown At This Time

Dianni Russini of The Athletic is now reporting that after serious conversations with the Rams and Patriots regarding a potential A.J. Brown trade, the Eagles have decided to not trade the veteran receiver “at this time.”

Russini adds that both the Patriots and Rams remain interested in Brown, but no trade is considered imminent at this time.

Instead, Russini says a deal would likely heat up closer to June 1.

This is likely due to the salary cap impact of processing a trade right now. Should Philadelphia wait until June 1, they could split the dead cap money between this year and next.

Russini previously cited a league source who believed the Eagles were trying to get multiple teams to compete for Brown before the opening of free agency began, but had an “incredibly high asking price.”

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and caught 78 passes on 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll provide more information on Brown as the news becomes available.