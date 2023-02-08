Eric Bieniemy Still Considered A Top Candidate For Commanders & Ravens OC Jobs

According to Adam Schefter, Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy is still considered a “prime candidate” for the Commanders and Ravens’ offensive coordinator jobs.

Both teams requested to interview Bieniemy in recent weeks and he’s clearly still in consideration for the jobs in Baltimore and Washington DC. He also interviewed for the Colts’ head coaching vacancy.

It’s looking like Bieniemy will have some options if he wants to try and prove himself outside of Kansas City in 2023.

Bieniemy, 53, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals, and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013 and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018. Kansas City signed Bieniemy to an extension in 2021, where he’s remained since.

Kansas City has perennially been among the NFL’s most prolific offenses during Bieniemy’s tenure.

We’ll have more on Bieniemy as the news is available.