Extension For HC Kliff Kingsbury Priority For Cardinals

According to Jason La Canfora, an extension for Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury is one of Arizona’s top priorities this offseason.

There were rumors about the University of Oklahoma having an interest in Kingsbury that were widely seen as a leverage play by his camp. La Canfora says there was no serious dialogue but the timing certainly sent a message to the Cardinals.

Kingsbury has led the team to a breakthrough in his third season under contract and the Cardinals are potential Super Bowl contenders.

He has one more year on his contract, plus a team option for 2023.

Kingsbury, 42, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired back in November. USC later hired him as their offensive coordinator.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which includes three Bowl game appearances.

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury has led the Cardinals to an overall record of 22-20-1 and has yet to make the playoffs.

