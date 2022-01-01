Falcons Announce Eight Roster Moves

The Falcons announced eight roster moves for Week 17, including activating LB Brandon Copeland, QB Feleipe Franks, and S Richie Grant.

We have activated three players off the reserve/COVID-19 list. https://t.co/o6STTxWC2K — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 1, 2022

They have also elevated TE Parker Hesse, WR Austin Trammell, DB Luther Kirk, DB Lafayette Pitts, and DE Nick Thurman from the practice squad.

Copeland, 30, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Pennsylvania back in 2013. He lasted just a few months with the team before he was waived and later caught on with the Titans during his rookie season.

After a year in Tennessee, Copeland signed a one-year contract with the Lions and returned to Detroit on a one-year, $615,000 exclusive rights contract the following year. The Jets signed Copeland to a contract in 2018 and he returned to New York in 2019 on a one-year deal worth up to $3 million.

The Patriots signed Copeland to a one-year contract last offseason. This year, Copeland signed a one-year, $1 million contract with Atlanta.

In 2021, Copeland has appeared in 13 games for the Falcons has and recorded 32 tackles.