Falcons Announce Five Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they’ve made five roster moves on Monday.

The full list includes:

Falcons signed DL Anthony Rush to their roster.

to their roster. Falcons activated RB Caleb Huntley from the practice squad injured list.

from the practice squad injured list. Falcons released K Elliot Fry from their practice squad.

from their practice squad. Falcons waived DL Deadrin Senat and TE Ryan Becker from injured reserve.

Here’s the Falcons updated practice squad:

Rush, 25, initially signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of UAB in 2019. However, the Eagles waived Rush before the start of camp.

Rush caught on with the Raiders but was again waived coming out of the preseason. From there, he re-signed to the Eagles’ active roster, but was waived again coming out of camp in 2020.

Last season, Rush had a brief stint on the Seahawks’ practice squad before catching on with the Bears. The Packers later claimed Rush off of waivers in November, but waived him in June.

Rush joined the Titans in July but was released from their practice squad in September. He immediately signed on to the Falcons practice squad, where he has been ever since.

In 2020, Rush appeared in five games for the Seahawks and Packers, recording five tackles and 0.5 sacks.