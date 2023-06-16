Falcons Announce Six Moves Including Placing RB Avery Williams On IR

The Atlanta Falcons announced a series of roster moves on Friday including placing RB Avery Williams on injured reserve.

The full list of moves includes:

Falcons placed RB Avery Williams on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Falcons waived QB Austin Aune and WR Justin Marshall .

and WR . Falcons signed WR Chris Blair, DL Albert Huggins and K Matthew Trickett.

Williams suffered an ACL injury last week, so this move was expected.

Williams, 24, was drafted by the Falcons in the fifth round out of Boise State in the 2021 NFL Draft. Atlanta converted from cornerback to running back.

He’s entering the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3,720,150 and including a $240,150 signing bonus.

In 2022, Williams appeared in all 17 games and recorded 22 run attempts for 109 yards (5.0 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 13 receptions for 61 yards (4.7 YPC). He also recorded 313 yards as a kickoff return specialist and 292 yards on punt returns.