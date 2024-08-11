Falcons Announce Six Moves, Place Third-Round OLB Bralen Trice On IR

The Falcons announced six roster moves on Sunday, signing WR/KR Jakeem Grant, QB John Paddock, and RB Spencer Brown.

In corresponding moves, the team released QB Nathan Rourke. They also placed OLB Bralen Trice and CB Harrison Hand on injured reserve.

Grant, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract when the Dolphins signed him to a four-year extension worth up to $24 million in 2019.

Miami restructured that contract entering the 2021 season before he was acquired by the Bears in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. He was testing the free agent market when he signed a three-year, $13.8 million deal with Cleveland, which he restructured in 2023.

Grant has missed the last two seasons due to injury and recently visited with the Saints and Jets.

In 2021, Grant appeared in four games for the Dolphins and 11 games for the Bears, recording 11 receptions for 132 yards (12.0 YPC) and two touchdowns, to go along with five rushing attempts for 33 yards. He also recorded 539 kickoff return yards and 309 punt return yards and a touchdown.