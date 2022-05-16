Falcons Announce Six Roster Moves Including Signing WR Geronimo Allison

The Falcons announced on Monday they have made six roster moves, including signing WR Geronimo Allison, DB Tre Webb and TE Tucker Fisk.

In corresponding moves, the Falcons released WR Chad Hansen, TE Daniel Helm and S Luther Kirk.

Allison, 28, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in 2016. He was unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later signed to their practice squad and eventually promoted to their active roster after Green Bay sustained some injuries at receiver.

Allison re-signed with Green Bay as a restricted free agent in 2019 before departing for a one-year contract with the Lions. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic and was later brought back to the Lions practice squad in 2021.

In 2021, Allison appeared in all three games for the Lions and recorded no statistics.