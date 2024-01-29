Falcons Announce Zac Robinson, Jimmy Lake & Maurice Williams As Coordinators

The Atlanta Falcons have announced that they’ve hired OC Zac Robinson, DC Jimmy Lake and are retaining ST coordinator Maurice Williams.

Robinson, 37, is a former quarterback for the Bengals from 2011-2013 and also had brief stints with the Patriots, Seahawks, and Lions.

His coaching career began as the Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and was their assistant receivers coach and assistant quarterbacks coach, once again, over the next two years. Los Angeles promoted him to quarterbacks coach in 2022.

From there, the Falcons hired Robinson to be their offensive coordinator under new HC Raheem Morris‘s staff.