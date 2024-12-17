Falcons Bench Kirk Cousins, Name Michael Penix Jr Starter

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday night that rookie QB Michael Penix Jr. will take over as the team’s starter for Week 16.

Falcons HC Raheem Morris issued the following statement regarding the move:

“After review we have made the decision Michael Penix Jr. will be the Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback moving forward. This was a football decision and we are fully focused on preparing the team for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.”

Kirk Cousins has been in a really tough stretch for the last five games or so and while the Falcons were holding out hope of him turning it around, they’ve apparently made the decision to see if Penix gave him them a spark on offense.

You expect there to be a lot of speculation about Cousins’ future in Atlanta beyond this season, especially if Penix hits the ground running.

Penix, 24, transferred from Indiana to Washington for the 2022 season, after spending four seasons at Indiana. The Falcons used the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Penix.

The No. 8 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $22,384,370 contract that includes a $13,099,542 signing bonus and will carry a $4,069,885 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

Over his college career, Penix threw for 13,741 yards and 96 touchdowns with a 63.3 percent completion rate, adding 265 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.