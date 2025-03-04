Falcons Bracing To Lose C Drew Dalman

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, the Falcons would like to re-sign C Drew Dalman but are bracing for him to get more money in free agency.

Fowler says Dalman will easily be the top free agent center available and should do quite well. Meanwhile Graziano notes Atlanta will tender restricted free agent C Ryan Neuzil and he’ll be the frontrunner to replace Dalman.

The Bears and Patriots are two teams who have come up as potential landing spots for Dalman.

Dalman, 26, was selected by the Falcons out of Stanford with the No. 114 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He played out the final year of a four-year, $5.541 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $3.116 million in 2025 under the Proven Performance Escalator.

Dalman will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Dalman appeared in nine games for the Falcons and made nine starts at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 4 center out of 40 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.