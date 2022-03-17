Falcons Brought In OL Nick Easton For Visit

Aaron Wilson is reporting that the Falcons brought in free agent OL Nick Easton for a visit on Thursday.

Easton sat out the entire 2021 season.

Easton, 29, originally signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard back in 2015. He was later traded to the 49ers in return for a seventh-round pick.

From there, San Francisco elected to trade Easton to the Vikings for LB Gerald Hodges a few months later. Unfortunately, Easton missed the 2018 season after undergoing surgery to correct a herniated disc in his neck.

The Saints signed Easton to a four-year deal worth $22.5 million back in 2019. He was released after the 2020 season to free up $5.87 million of cap space for the Saints.

In 2020, Easton appeared in 12 games for the Saints and started nine games for them.