Falcons CB AJ Terrell Considered Week To Week With Hamstring Injury

Falcons CB AJ Terrell suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2’s win over the Vikings. When speaking to reporters, HC Raheem Morris said Terrell is considered week-to-week.

“I’d say week-to-week,” Morris said, via Terrin Waack of the team’s site. “See how it goes. We’ll get a good feel for all that stuff as it goes. Obviously those hamstrings are tricky. You don’t want to rush those things back, but you don’t want to shortchange a good player either.”

Terrell left Sunday’s game in the second quarter and was unable to return.

Terrell, 26, was selected in the first round by the Falcons out of Clemson back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $14.3 million rookie contract that included a fifth-year option through 2024. Atlanta picked up his fifth-year option in April of 2023.

The team then signed him to a four-year, $81 million contract extension going into the 2024 season and restructured his contract to free up cap space back in March.

In 2025, Terrell has appeared in two games and recorded nine tackles and two pass defenses.