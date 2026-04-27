NFC Notes: Rueben Bain, Tyree Wilson, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles and GM Jason Licht were excited to add Miami DE Rueben Bain and admitted they were unsure whether they could get him in round one.

“It’s his physical style of play — from a mental standpoint and a physical standpoint,” Bowles told reporters, via NFL.com. “Pass rushers come in different ways and different types and different sizes. Some are power, some are speed, some have an arsenal, some can bend, some can’t. He can do it all. He can do it all and he shows that up and down the line of scrimmage. He plays with a mentality — a no-losing mentality — at all times. He fights and he plays with the right kind of attitude and mentality that we’re trying to bring to this team.”

“I’d be lying if I said yesterday that (head coach) Todd (Bowles) and I were going in the draft thinking that there would be a good chance of getting Rueben,” Licht said. “A lot of times we say surprises suck, but this surprise did not suck. … Just very, very excited to have [him].”