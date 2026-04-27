NFC Notes: Rueben Bain, Tyree Wilson, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles and GM Jason Licht were excited to add Miami DE Rueben Bain and admitted they were unsure whether they could get him in round one.
“It’s his physical style of play — from a mental standpoint and a physical standpoint,” Bowles told reporters, via NFL.com. “Pass rushers come in different ways and different types and different sizes. Some are power, some are speed, some have an arsenal, some can bend, some can’t. He can do it all. He can do it all and he shows that up and down the line of scrimmage. He plays with a mentality — a no-losing mentality — at all times. He fights and he plays with the right kind of attitude and mentality that we’re trying to bring to this team.”
“I’d be lying if I said yesterday that (head coach) Todd (Bowles) and I were going in the draft thinking that there would be a good chance of getting Rueben,” Licht said. “A lot of times we say surprises suck, but this surprise did not suck. … Just very, very excited to have [him].”
“It was really a no-brainer, and he fit everything we’re trying to do and get back to from a mental physicality standpoint,” Bowles continued. “His play shows that, and it was an easy decision. It’s beneficial that we addressed it with him. There’s a bunch of edge rushers in this draft. Not many can play like he plays, and play with the attitude he plays with, and the heavy hands he plays with, and fits the scheme that we play with, as well as the people that [are] down there with him that he’s going to be working with.”
Falcons
Falcons CB Avion Terrell joins his older brother, fellow Falcons CB A.J. Terrell, marking a rare occasion where a player is drafted to the same team as an older sibling at the same position.
“I just feel blessed to be able to play on the field with my brother, my blood,” Avieon Terrell said later on Friday, per the Associated Press. “I feel good. It’s something that I talked to him about. And here we go.”
Saints
Saints GM Mickey Loomis said during his press conference that DC Brandon Staley believes that DE Tyree Wilson will fit in well with the team’s defense. Beyond that, Loomis would not commit to the former seventh overall pick.
“It’s a one-year trial and we’ll see how it goes,” Loomis said of Wilson, after New Orleans acquired him during the draft.
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