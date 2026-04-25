Falcons Signing UDFA QB Jack Strand

Tom Pelissero reports that the Falcons are signing undrafted free agent QB Jack Strand out of Minnesota-Moorhead.

Strand, 21, is from Bloomer, Wisconsin, and was named a First-team All-American for the 2025 season and NSIC Offensive Player of the Year.

In four seasons with the Dragons, Strand appeared in and started in 42 games. In 2025, he completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,546 yards, along with 42 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also had 112 carries for 288 yards and five touchdowns.

We will have more info on the Falcons’ undrafted free agents as they become available.