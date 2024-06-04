Falcons Claim OL Andrew Stueber, Waive WR JaQuae Jackson

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter, the Falcons claimed OL Andrew Stueber off of waivers from the Patriots on Tuesday.

The team has also waived WR JaQuae Jackson in a corresponding move.

Stueber, 24, was named second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten while at Michigan in 2021 before the Patriots selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 draft.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

We will have more news on Stueber as it becomes available.