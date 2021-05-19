Falcons Claim OT William Sweet Off Waivers From Cowboys

The Atlanta Falcons officially claimed OT William Sweet off waivers from the Cowboys on Wednesday. 

Sweet, 24, wound up going undrafted out of North Carolina in 2019 before agreeing to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Cardinals. Unfortunately, Arizona waived him with an injury designation coming out of the preseason.

The Cardinals waived Sweet last year and he had a brief stint with the 49ers before eventually signing on with the Cowboys. Dallas brought him back on a futures contract this past January. 

The Cowboys waived Sweet on Tuesday.

During his four-year college career at UNC, Sweet appeared in 26 games over the course of three seasons.

 

