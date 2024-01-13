Falcons Complete Interview With Brian Callahan For HC Position

The Falcons announced on Saturday that they have completed their interview with Bengals OC Brian Callahan for their vacant head coaching position.

Callahan is in demand, with four total interview requests so far this cycle.

Callahan, 39, began his coaching career as an assistant for the Broncos. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before departing to become the Lions QBs coach in 2016.

Callahan had a brief stint with the Raiders before being hired as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2019.

In 2023, the Bengals’ offense ranked No. 22 in total yards, No. 16 in total points, No. 31 in rushing yards and No. 15 in passing yards.

We’ll have more on the Falcons’ coaching search as the news is available.